Marbella showcased as quality destination in promotional visit to United Arab Emirates

Marbella representatives have travelled to the United Arab Emirates on a promotional visit to showcase the Costa del Sol city as a quality destination of excellence.

Marbella representatives have travelled to the United Arab Emirates this week on the first promotional visit to the country since the pandemic began. As explained by the Director of Tourism, Laura de Arce, the city has returned to the Middle East as part of a new commercial mission organized by the Spanish Luxury Association (Luxury Spain) and by the public-private platform “Spain, a Destination of Excellence”.

The Spanish delegation is made up of 30 representatives from different institutions and companies that are “leaders in this high-end sector in areas such as tourism, gastronomy, beauty or lifestyle”. There are representatives from the local councils of Marbella, Malaga and Madrid; Costa del Sol Tourism; the Generalitat de Catalunya and the Government of the Canary Islands. Likewise, there are also representatives from prestigious Spanish agencies such as Spain Collection, Tecnica Incentives, The Real Thing, VIPs in Spain and Across Spain.

De Arce said that this action “is a unique opportunity to strengthen our brand in this market that is so important for Marbella, adding that “the objective is to strengthen our position as a five-star destination.” The national and international press will also be present at the different activities planned in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“Marbella is making people aware of its excellent offer at all levels – gastronomy, culture, history, sports, leisure and shopping,” said De Arce. “Nor can we forget its natural wealth, with the beach and the mountains, in addition to the magnificent tourist infrastructure that we have and that is an international point of reference,” she said.

The trip will involve official presentations in spaces such as the Palazzo Versace in Dubai, with the presence of the honorary president of the Spanish Luxury Association, Princess Béatrice d’Orléans; the Ambassador of Spain to the United Arab Emirates, Iñigo de Palacio, and the Director of the Tourist Office in the UAE, Daniel Rosado. There will also be meetings with the main entrepreneurs, distributors, importers and purchasing managers at various shopping centres throughout the country.

