Malaga’s current warm temperatures are ‘not normal’

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency predicted a maximum of 22 degrees for Malaga province in its forecast for today, Thursday, February 17. Yesterday, Wednesday 16, the thermometers reached 24 degrees. These are very warm temperatures that exceed the average maximum in February, which stands at 17.7 degrees.

Jesus Riesco, the director of the Meteorological Centre in Malaga, speaking of the temperatures being recorded in the province, stated, “The heat we have today and yesterday is not normal”.

Riesco explains that the rise in mercury is caused by westerly winds, to which is added the climatic stability caused by the anticyclone that settled in the peninsula. “Tomorrow, Friday 18, the easterly wind will return, so the temperatures will be reversed”.

“Just as it is difficult to correlate the lack of rainfall with climate change, we can ensure that the rise in temperatures, in general, is due to this factor”, assured Riesco. He added that the increase in maximum temperatures will be progressive as the years go by.

The situation this past Wednesday was totally different explained AEMET. “On Wednesday we had pure land. The winds from the north crept through the Guadalhorce Valley”. Riesco clarified. “This scenario is more common these days”.

Weather forecasts indicate that the temperatures will go down, which will be noticed from this Friday 18 in the province. Likewise, from Saturday afternoon, and until early Sunday morning, light rainfall is expected, as reported by malagahoy.es.

