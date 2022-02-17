Last winter league match for the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

WEDNESDAY February 16 saw the last match of Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s winter league.

It was held on the River Jucar’s Section C which has fished much better this year and with the forecast for a fine day –  although with a variable gusty wind – hopes were high.

There were just six members fishing this match but they included the two who were vying for top spot in the winter league.

End pegs are usually favoured, but on this day it was the middle pegs which proved more productive. Ray Turvey on Peg Four was off to a flying start with five fish in the first two hours whilst everyone else was waiting for their first bite and struggling with “snaggy” swims.

In the afternoon things slowed for Ray and others began to land the occasional fish but no-one managed to catch him.  Ray finished with seven carp, including the best fish of the day at 4.025 kilos and a total weight of 13.20 kilos.

Second was Frank Povey with 8.6 kilos and third was Jacques Janssen with 8.3 kilos.  A total of 17 carp were landed for 34.85 kilos.


Despite only landing two carp on the day, Graham Sewell won the winter league, with Ray Turvey a close second.

The club will now have a month’s break before beginning their summer league.

For further information contact Frank Povey (966 490 338 or [email protected]).


