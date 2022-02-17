Killed with a single punch. One family are trying to change the law after a single punch led to a tragic death.

Dean Skillin was killed by a fatal blow from behind at a pub in Wales in September 2020. He was a peacemaker and had been trying to stop a fight from breaking out. In late 2021, his killer named Sillence was jailed for 10 years for manslaughter.

Dean’s family are hoping that the law for one punch killers will be changed. A petition has been started on the UK Government site that has already been signed by more than 17,000 people.

Deans’ mum commented: “I wanted to put it out there that when my son was killed there was no fight or words exchanged between Dean and Brandon.

“He was in fact trying to prevent a fight breaking out between his cousin and a friend of Sillence.

“You can clearly see by the video that the police have released, that Brandon ‘Coward’ Sillence punched my son from behind.

“Dean couldn’t even see it coming, it killed him instantly because he hit him that hard and forcefully. What sort of coward hits someone from behind and leaves him on the floor, then walks away knowing the damage he had done.”

She went on to add: “How is this not an intentional act of violence to cause harm? To all that defended Brandon by saying it was a pub fight shame on all of you.

“My son and nephew were attacked by this coward, Brandon.

“As the judge said he was willing to punch his own shadow that night which resulted in my son’s death, and affected our family lives forever.”

The petition calls for: “The Government to make minimum and maximum sentences for assaults where a single punch leads to death equal to those for murder. One punch can kill, and where it does offenders should face penalties equivalent to those for murder.”

