Kate Garraway discovers touching gesture with Derek has vanished in Paris.

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway discovered live on air that her touching gesture with her husband Derek had vanished. The show had been discussing the bridge in Paris where couples in love place their padlocks as a sign of their devotion.

Andi Peters was live in Paris for the show as he was set to present a competition.

Commenting on the romantic destination Andi stated: “I bet everybody has a story about Paris, who have been…”

Kate revealed: “Derek and I have a padlock on that bridge…”

Host Ben Shephard shared sad news and told Kate: “Not anymore.”

Kate quickly said: “It says Mr and Mrs Draper…”

Ben stopped her and replied: “No not anymore, Andi has said they’ve all been taken away… were you not listening?”

Kate wanted Andi to look for the touching token and said: “I know that they take them away periodically,”

“Have a look Andi.”

Ben interjected: “No they’ve stopped people doing it.”

Andy revealed: “Kate, they have taken all of them away. But do you know what? I will try and find yours.

“They have all gone Kate.”

Kate asked where all the padlocks had gone before she said: “Are they in the Seine?”

She then asked Andi for a little favour and said: “Can you dive in?”

Andi sadly said: “Look Kate, wouldn’t it be great if I could find yours but they have all gone.”

