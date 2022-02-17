IATA supports Spanish Government decision on AENA charges as the Spanish airport operator looks to recover losses of €2.3 billion from airlines and ultimately passengers.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) believes that a proposal from Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (AENA), to recover their losses by raising airport charges was not in the best long-term interest of the travel industry.

The proposal that AENA submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) in 2021 attempted to recover revenues not collected due to the COVID-19 crisis, for services that were never operated and that couldn’t be accessed by airlines.

IATA considered that while Covid-19 had a catastrophic impact on travel, it did not have a substantial impact on the financial viability of AENA, as reflected by their 2020 financial statements and their results for the first nine months of 2021.

With the AENA forecast of cash and credit availability for the coming years, airlines believed that their request was not only unjustified but also irresponsible.

“We welcome that the DGAC and the Ministry of Transport have rejected an unjustified request for a cost increase that would have put the recovery of air travel at risk.

“This is a logical decision based on solid financial evidence and it sends a strong message to other airports and air navigation service providers tempted to follow a similar approach, that such monopolistic behaviour will not be accepted.

“Passing on the burden of financial recovery to your customers, is not the way to incentivize travel, re-establish air connectivity and start putting the Covid-19 crisis behind us once and for all,” said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Europe.

Spain’s framework for air travel, so important to the hospitality industry includes the freezing of charges for the next five years, but still guarantees the future development needs and investments in sustainable aviation infrastructure in Spain.

