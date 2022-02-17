Héctor González, Valencian boxer, dies after 12 days in ICU

The Valencian boxing community is in mourning after the death of the Valencian boxer Héctor González, 24, dies. Héctor spent 12 days in ICU due to the serious brain injury he suffered on February 4 during a fight in Castelló.

The young boxer from Godella, in the ‘amateur’ category, collapsed in the middle of the competition and was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General Hospital of Castelló, where he was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage. González underwent surgery that same night and has been in a coma for the past 12 days.

Héctor González, who had successfully passed the federal medical examination for the ‘amateur’ category, fell to the canvas after receiving a combination of blows when the 17th round of a series of 20 was disputed. The doctor, who had cleared him to fight days before, was on hand to help him.

The fight between González and Besalduch was one of the 20 scheduled Olympic boxing matches, both male and female, for an intense event that started at 6:00 p.m. and was scheduled to end around midnight. Representatives from various clubs from the province participated (Fitness One from Benicarló, Mancebo from Vila-real, CB Vila-real, La Unión from Castellón, Domadores from Castellón or Equality from Castellón), as well as from various entities from the province of Valencia. González Navarro competed in the elite category included in -64 kilos.

The coach of the Moncada club boxer, to which Héctor González belonged, wrote this afternoon: “We are sorry to announce the death of Héctor, our dear friend and colleague. We will always remember you and carry you in our hearts. Your great smile and your good heart captivated all of us who have known you. We will miss you, Hector”.

As Héctor González, the Valencian boxer, dies after 12 days in ICU questions will once again be raised about the safety of the sport and the precautions taken to protect fighters. R.I.P.

