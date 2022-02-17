Gemma Collins receives medical care after ‘exhausting effects’ of Covid. Gemma has been battling the virus.

The 41-year-old TOWIE star took to Instagram to reveal how she is suffering from the ‘exhausting effects’ of Covid. She has had to receive medical care at home due to how ill she has become.

The virus has left Gemma exhausted. She revealed to fans that she “can’t do a thing.” Gemma shared photos showing a drip in her arm. She detailed how a nurse has been visiting her at home.

Gemma stated: “Today I am poorly, since having Covid it’s really weird, I have these days where I literally can’t do a thing.

“I don’t know if anyone else is experiencing this, but it is just so weird.”

She went on to add: “Covid deffo makes you feel weird after.

“Exhausting effects after Covid one day you feel fine another just awful.

“Why is it that one day you can be completely fine and you’ve got loads of energy, then ‘boom’ you’ve got no energy?”

According to the nurse, everyone reacts differently to the virus. Gemma was told that the drip would alleviate some of the inflammation that she was suffering from. The drip was expected to help boost her energy levels too.

The nurse told Gemma: “Take your time, listen to your body and I’ll see you soon.”

