France and its allies withdraw their military forces from Mali.

FRANCE and its allies in the Barkhane and Takuba anti-jihadist operations in Mali have announced a “coordinated withdrawal” of their forces due to “multiple obstructions” by its ruling military junta. France has been militarily present in Mali since 2013.

French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference at the Élysée Palace on Thursday, February 17 that, “France and its allies have taken the decision to withdraw their military forces from Mali. This withdrawal will result in the closure of the rights-of-way of Gossi de Ménaka and Gao.”

“We cannot remain militarily engaged alongside de facto authorities whose strategy or hidden objectives we do not share,” explained the French president, specifying that “France does not forget any of the 53 dead, any of the families affected and all the injured. The country will maintain a role of “support”, of “partner,” Macron said.

In a joint statement, Paris as well as other EU nations and Canada vowed to pursue “joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea” by June 2022, as reported by France24.

“Due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities, Canada and the European States operating alongside Operation Barkhane and within the Task Force Takuba deem that the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali,” the statement read.

Therefore, the allies have “decided to commence the coordinated withdrawal of their respective military resources dedicated to these operations from Malian territory.”

