BREAKING: Michael Masi SACKED as Formula One race director following his controversial handling of the Abu Dhabi GP.

IN an announcement made by the FIA on Thursday, February 17, Michael Masi, the Formula One race director at the centre of the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi GP, has been sensationally SACKED. The race saw Lewis Hamilton lose out to Max Verstappen, who claimed the F1 title.

Masi’s sacking comes after shocking footage was released of him essentially colluding with Red Bull’s Christian Horner and Jonathan Wheatley towards the end of the 2021 F1 season finale. Many people believe that Masi made some questionable decisions following the introduction of the Safety Car.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The incident denied British racer Lewis Hamilton winning an unprecedented eighth F1 world championship in Abu Dhabi after the issue with the safety car caused the contentious situation that sparked major controversy.

The vehicle came on track to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash, and during the delay, Max Verstappen changed his tyres. Lapped cars were then able to clear the safety car, which left a final lap race between the Dutchman and Hamilton.

Verstappen overtook Hamilton going into turn five and stayed ahead until the chequered flag, meaning Verstappen was crowned world champion after winning the season-end race.

Now, the FIA will replace Masi with Eduardo Frietas Niels Wittich, who will rotate in the role while being supervised by Herbie Blash as a new permanent senior advisor.

Michael Masi will now be offered a new position within the FIA, according to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Daily Mail is reporting that despite Masi being removed from his position, the decision will not affect the outcome of the race and last year’s season, meaning Max Verstappen’s F1 title triumph will NOT be overturned.

Recently, a French newspaper declared Brit Lewis Hamilton as the true 2021 F1 champion, despite that title being controversially awarded to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.