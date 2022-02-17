Forest fire affects part of Cómpeta, Malaga

A forest fire has broken out in a part of Cómpeta, in Axarquía, Malaga, and firefighters have been working to put out the fire since Wednesday.

The specialist Forest Fire Fighting Service, Plan Infoca, is working towards putting out a forest fire that broke out on Wednesday, February 16, in a spot in the municipality of Cómpeta, Malaga. The fire has now been stabilised and the firefighters are continuing to work towards bringing it under control.

The fire is affecting the Colmenilla area, stated the Forest Fire Fighting Service in a message on its Twitter account.

Forty-five specialist forest firefighters, three operations technicians, an environmental officer, three fire engines and two transport and extinguishing helicopters (KA-40 and MA-4) have been deployed to the scene.

The residents of some nearby houses made the decision to voluntarily leave their homes despite the fact that the authorities had not ordered any evacuations.

Several other fires had already broken out in Malaga over the past few months, both in the capital and in other parts of the Axarquía region. The lack of rain, which has led to the current drought that is affecting large parts of the country, has made this even more difficult.

