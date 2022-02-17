El Corte Inglés supports cancer research with 279,258 euros and commemorative exhibition

El Corte Inglés has donated 279,258 euros to cancer research in Spain and is holding a commemorative exhibition in Madrid.

El Corte Inglés has presented the Spanish Association Against Cancer with a cheque for 279,258 euros to go towards a personalised immunotherapy research project led by the doctor Aleix Prat. This money comes from the proceeds of a campaign organised by El Corte Inglés last autumn, to make the occasion of World Breast Cancer Day, which is celebrated every October 19.

The company and the Association have also inaugurated an exhibition at El Corte Inglés in Sanchinarro, Madrid, to mark the Association’s 50th anniversary of cancer research. The cheque was handed over in the presence of Ramón Reyes, President of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, and Ester Uriol, Director of Communications at El Corte Inglés.

El Corte Inglés has been working closely with the Spanish Association Against Cancer for many years, the result of which is their joint project in favour of research into breast cancer. The initiative has progressed very positively and has so far funded four projects at various Spanish research centres. The current project, which has an estimated duration of five years, focuses on personalised immunotherapy and involves a multidisciplinary team from the hospitals Clinic de Barcelona, Doce de Octubre (Madrid), Vall d’Hebron (Barcelona) and the University of Navarra, under the direction of doctor Aleix Prat.

The exhibition commemorating the Association’s 50th anniversary of cancer research will be on the terrace of the first floor of El Corte Inglés in Sanchinarro until February 28. The exhibition will travel to various different El Corte Inglés centres throughout Spain this year.

