WATCH: Crane collapse causes several serious injuries in Kraków, Poland.

WATCH – A crane collapse in Kraków, Poland on Thursday, February 17 has destroyed a worksite and caused several serious injuries.

The construction crane overturned on Domagały Street in Kraków, leaving the crane operator needing emergency resuscitation and several others with head injuries.

According to local media reports, the crane overturned due to strong winds.

Krakow fire department chief Bartłomiej Rosiek said that they have been called out to several incidents in the city due to the heavy winds.

“Several people were injured, 8 fire brigades are currently operating on the spot. There are strong gusts of wind all the time in the city, the situation is quite dynamic, there are quite a lot of interventions,” Rosiek said.

Video footage and images have been shared on social media which show the moment the crane collapses and the aftermath of the shocking event.

Another fire crew joined rescue efforts because of the severity of the damage caused and the number of people hurt in the incident.

According to Sebastian Woźniak, spokesman for the Małopolska fire brigade, “two people were severely injured. There are currently seven of their firefighters on the site.”

