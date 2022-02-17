The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain this Thursday, February 17, compiled with data provided by the autonomous communities. It shows that an extra 34,213 new cases of coronavirus have been registered.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, this brings the total number of registered Covid-19 infections to 10,778,607.

Thursday’s average accumulated incidence rate stands at 984.33 per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days. A continued decrease in infections is being seen, compared to the rate of 1,060.46 reported on Wednesday by the department led by Caroline Darias.

Another 360 deaths have been added, with 653 registered in the last week. This brings the death toll from coronavirus in Spain to 97,710 people.

There are currently 10,251 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, with 1,351 in the ICUs. In the last 24 hours, there have been 907 admissions, and 1,557 discharges. The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients now stands at 8.25 per cent, and in ICUs at 14.48 per cent, as reported by larazon.es.