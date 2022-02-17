Covid death counting chaos in Spain. Some autonomous communities in Spain could be reporting 20 per cent more deaths due to COVID than they should be.

Many people follow the coronavirus data on a daily basis. The whole of Spain does not have a single criterion set for how to count COVID deaths. Reportedly this means at least eight autonomous communities have been “inflating” their figures due to false COVID deaths. Some autonomous communities have been adding deaths for people who died from other causes but had given a positive test result for COVID.

According to Vozpópuli, who has spoken to regional sources, some autonomous communities are reporting false deaths due to COVID that could account for up to 20 per cent of their death total.

The Centre for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies (CCAES) was not even aware of the chaos. They had been unaware that the different autonomous communities were counting COVID deaths in different ways.

A source in the CCAES revealed: “We have always understood that the ACs only counted deaths due to Covid, not Covid and deaths due to other causes”

The autonomous communities have been complaining to the CCAES. It has now been acknowledged that issues have been found with counting methods. Not only are different autonomous communities using different criteria but there is also a delay in sharing data with the Ministry.

According to the CCAES, only deaths directly related to COVID should be reported and appear in the Ministry of Health’s data.

The CCAES has said though: “There is not going to be a single criterion because detecting the cause of death is very complicated.

