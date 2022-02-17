Compensation payments for lost almond trees detailed at Teulada-Moraira meeting

Linda Hall
RECENT MEETING: Details of grants for land-owners affected by Xylella Fastidiosa Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

REPRESENTATIVES from the town halls of Marina Alta municipalities affected by Xylella Fastidiosa met recently in Teulada-Moraira.

Officials from Benigembla, Jalon, Benissa, Ondara, Benitachell, Alcalali and Javea – all of which have lost almond trees to the disease – received details of  the regional and EU grants that are available to landowners.  These will go some way towards compensating for losing trees and to cover the cost of replanting.

The deadly air-borne bacterium, which was first detected in Alicante province in 2017, has attacked almond trees in the Marina Alta and Marina Baja where thousands of trees have been uprooted and destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease for which there is no known remedy.

