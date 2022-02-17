Casino Marbella gives its annual contribution to the neediest families

As every year, Casino Marbella delivers the proceeds obtained from the “Fichas Huerfanas” during the previous year to the Town Hall.

On this occasion, at a breakfast organised in the Gastrobar of Casino Marbella, the attendees recognised the help that these contributions provide for disadvantaged groups and for the development of improvement plans for the neediest families in the city of Marbella.

Throughout the year, the establishment collects and stores the “orphan” tokens it finds in the hall. That is to say, the lost tokens that are sorted by their real economic value and then donated.

As mentioned by the Sales Manager of Casino Marbella, Ms Paula Veiga, “the amount raised is €6,478, which is three times the amount raised last year and the highest annual amount raised since 2011.”

The Delegate for Social Rights, Equality and Diversity, Ms. Isabel Cintado, expressed her gratitude for this contribution and highlighted the help and commitment that the local business community provides to improve the basic needs of the most disadvantaged groups.

This event has been taking place since the opening of the establishment in the city in 1978, where Casino Marbella once again shows its social responsibility by collaborating with the Social Affairs Delegation of the Marbella Town Hall.

