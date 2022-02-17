Busted: Two thieves fell from a fifth-floor flat in Spain

Busted: Two thieves who fell from a fifth-floor flat in Spain have been arrested.

Officers from the National Police in Spain’s Madrid have detained two men who fell from a fifth-floor flat during a robbery. The man had allegedly stolen items from multiple homes at a building in the Aluche neighbourhood, in Madrid’s Latina district.

According to sources in the police the men aged 27 and 36 years old had burgled several homes on Wednesday. Watches and jewellery had been stolen in the robberies. The thieves were caught red-handed as when they fell jewellery and other items ended up scattered across the floor. The men had fallen as they were hanging from the front of the building in a bid to make their getaway.

The alleged perpetrators were also discovered carrying items to help them pick locks and they were wearing gloves.

The fall happened on Wednesday, February 16, shortly before 9pm. The men had allegedly robbed various homes in calle Rafael Finat.

The emergency services were alerted that two people had fallen from a fifth-floor flat. Officers from the Municipal and National Police scrambled to the scene of the incident along with the ambulance service.

The men were injured during the fall and they both suffered from fractures to their legs and other bones in their bodies. The men were both stabilised before being rushed to the hospital. They were taken to the 12 de Octubre Hospital where they were then detained by the police

Officers patrolled the building and discovered that several homes had had their front doors forced open. Inside the flats that had been broken into everything was in disarray. The police officers also discovered a broken window in one of the homes.

One of the people who had been robbed recognised their jewellery items from the items that the alleged thieves had been carrying.

