Buoys will protect Posidonia Oceanica in Alicante province’s Marina Alta

A NEW regional law will bar boats from anchoring above underwater meadows of Posidonia Oceanica.

The seagrass is vitally important to marine biodiversity, and the legislation due to be introduced before the summer will require pleasure craft to anchor over sand or moor to ecological buoys.

This, and the Javea-based Special Posidonia Vigilance Service, will inevitably have a direct impact on the Costa Blanca’s nautical tourism.

The Marina Alta Nautical Tourism Association (ATNMA) is setting up a working committee wit representatives from Marina Alta town halls, the Generalitat’s Tourism and Environment departments and the Ports Authority.

“The committee will seek solutions for the Posidonia Law’s effect on the strategic nautical tourism sector,” said ATNMA’s president Ricardo Burriel.

He recently met Benitachell’s mayor Miguel Angel Garcia and Tourism councillor Victor Bisquert to put them in the picture regarding the working committee.

“We asked for Benitachell’s help and they expressed willingness to find solutions via this committee,” Burriel announced.

“Benitachell has several kilometres of coastline with a high Posidonia density and we explained that ecological buoy stations offer the best protection,” the ATNMA president said.

“The more buoys, and the more widely-distributed, the easier it will be to protect the Posidonia and avoid overcrowding for pleasure craft.

Following the ATNMA’s Benitachell meeting, the association will now go on to the Teulada-Moraira, Benissa and Calpe town halls.