Brit pilot killed in horror crash in Spain. The plane spiralled and plummeted to the ground in the fatal crash.

The shocking accident happened in Spain’s Sevilla. The Brit pilot had been the sole occupant of the plane. The plane tragically crashed to the ground on Wednesday, February 16 in Andalucia.

It is thought that the pilot died instantly in the crash. Reportedly the victim had been on a training flight. The plane crash-landed at 12:15pm near the town of Pinzon.

The Brit pilot is said to have been a pupil at one of the two training schools that are based at the airport. The crash was quickly reported to the emergency services by shocked onlookers.

Firefighters, police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the incident. Investigations into the fatal crash have been launched by the Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC) and the Guardia Civil.

An emergency services spokesperson commented: “The sole occupant of a light aircraft has died after his plane crashed over a rural area near to Utrera in the municipality of Seville.

“The accident occurred at 12.15pm yesterday with a witness alerting the emergency services to the spot where the plane came down which was a field 300 metres from the SE-9020 road near the town of Pinzon.”

The spokesperson went on to add: “Paramedics were mobilised along with firefighters, Guardia Civil, and an environmental officer who was in the area when the accident happened.”

