Breaking: Met cops charged after ‘sharing offensive messages with Sarah Everard’s killer’

Breaking: Met cops have been charged after ‘sharing offensive messages with Sarah Everard’s killer’. The messages were shared via a WhatsApp group chat.

The police watchdog has revealed that three Metropolitan police officers have now been charged. Two of the officers are still serving in the Met and one is a former Met Officer.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has found that the officers had shared racist and sexist messages with Wayne Couzens.

The Head of the CPS Special Crime Division Rosemary Ainslie revealed: “Following a referral of evidence by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the CPS has authorised charges against two serving Metropolitan Police officers and one former officer.

“All three will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 March for their first hearing.

“Each of the three defendants has been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network. The alleged offences took place on a WhatsApp group chat.”

She went on to add: “The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider.

“Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendants right to a fair trial.”

