Beverly Hills Cop and Top Gun star Frank Pesce dies aged 75.

Actor Frank Pesce has died aged 75. He had been battling with dementia and died on February 6, in California.

His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that he died in Burbank due to complications with his dementia. The actor was famous for movies including Top Gun and Beverley Hills Cop. He had also appeared in Midnight Run, Miami Vice, Matlock, Kojak, American Gigolo and Flashdance.

Frank was born in New York City in 1946 and had been close friends with Sylvester Stallone and Tony Danza.

David Permut paid tribute to Frank and told Deadline: “To say Frank was one of a kind would be a gross understatement.”

He went on to add: “We shared our love and passion for film. He claimed to see more movies than Leonard Maltin and Roger Ebert combined.”

Speaking to Variety magazine girlfriend Tammy said: “I met Frank at a very low point in my life.

“He always said he saved me and he was right.

“I’d never met anyone like him.”

Tammy added: “Frank was a force larger than life or any fictional character, always entertaining, intriguing and fascinating.

“Unafraid to approach anyone and immediately make an acquaintance.

“Celebrities flocked to be near him as he had an encyclopedia of knowledge about music and movies.”

