Banking on it isn’t so easy for Javea’s senior citizens

JAVEA’S mayor Jose Chulvi met directors of local banks to put across local discontent with the absence of personal attention.

Chulvi wanted to know what, if anything, they were planning to do to remedy a situation that was having a significant impact on those with little technological knowledge. This particularly affected the elderly, Chulvi pointed out, as well as those without computers, smart phones or an internet connection who were expected to cope with a banking system that was almost entirely digitised. It was essential to make it easier for clients to receive in-person attention without having to overcome technological hurdles.

Chulvi also sounded out the managers on the banks’ readiness to offer basic instruction on tackling online banking at local senior citizens’ associations.