Australians warned they might need FIVE Covid jabs to be considered fully protected.

AUSTRALIANS have been warned they might need FIVE Covid jabs to be considered fully protected, according to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) chairman Nigel Crawford.

Crawford, speaking before a Senate estimates committee on Wednesday, February 16, said that they cannot rule out four or even five doses of Covid vaccine being mandated for Australians to be considered “up to date” with virus protection protocols.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Health Minister Greg Hunt announced last week three doses are now required to be considered up to date. However, despite government officials and the public wanting assurances that no further jabs are going to be needed, Professor Crawford could not offer such promises.

The organisation has been monitoring data from countries already administering their fourth doses, including Israel, and the ATAGI chairman believes that fourth doses should have already begun in Australia for some immunocompromised patients.

“Countries like Israel have already recommended a fourth dose and we need to look at that international data and see the impact, and what the new variant vaccines look like,” he said.

“ATAGI is constantly reviewing the evidence … that advice may change over time. It is a possibility but there’s no current recommendation to that effect.”

Many people online, including vaccine experts, have spoken out about the introduction of a fourth dose of the vaccine, so news of a fifth will be a cause of concern for some.

