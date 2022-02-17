Are jade rollers worth your time?

Are jade rollers really worth your time and money or are they just another fad to collect dust in your bathroom?

Jade rollers blew up on social media a couple of years ago (very aesthetically pleasing), and with them still appearing all over feeds and in beauty magazines it would seem they really are worth the time and money.

What is a jade roller?

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A jade roller is, simply, a beauty tool made of jade or other stones that’s used to massage the face. Not just something pretty to look at, the benefit of a jade roller is the fact that it is cold to touch – some people even put theirs in the fridge.

Jade rollers date back to seventh-century China, and crystals have been used in skin care for thousands of years, however, it is the recent social media coverage that has seen millions of influencers and beauty bloggers raving about this tool.

Joie Tavernise, aesthetician and founder of JTAV Clinical Skincare said: “It’s simple: The cold restricts blood flow to a particular area, and pressure pushes fluid, known as lymph, to the lymph nodes, which process it and filter out toxins.”

Jade rollers are known to be good for circulation, reducing puffiness and redness, a gentle (and cheaper!) facial massage and some people swear by them for relaxation and helping with headaches.

How to effectively use a jade roller

Some people keep theirs in the fridge to cool it down and help with reducing puffiness, others also use them with their favourite serum.

The best way to use a jade roller is at night time, working on half of the face at a time, rolling outwards towards your hairline.

There are plenty of different brands and prices, so why not try one out?

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.