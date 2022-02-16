Young boy dies after plunging from Volcano ride

Young boy dies after plunging from water park Volcano ride.

Davi Lucas de Miranda tragically died after slipping away from family members. One of the waterslide’s flume sections was missing as it was undergoing maintenance in Goias, Brazil.

Eight-year-old Davi fell around 14 metres. When he landed he crashed into the wood and metal structures that would normally support the waterslide’s tubing. The young boy then rolled into a 70-centimetre-deep swimming pool.

According to reports, the boy survived the fall but died later after having been rushed to the hospital. The accident happened at the diRoma Acqua Park on the “Volcano” ride. The park is located in the town of Caldas Novas, Goias.

The replica Volcano ride consists of four flumes and it was undergoing maintenance when the accident happened. According to reports, three of the slides had had parts of their flumes removed. It was not possible to see this from the start of the ride.

According to the police, the ride was fenced off but the entrance had only been marked as closed with a strip of tape.


Davi’s mum commented to local media: “My son was a marvellous child, full of plans, a super studious boy.

“He just wanted to play. But he’s never coming back. It’s hurting a lot.”

Davi had slipped away from family members when he went to use the bathroom.


