US girl missing since 2019 found alive in secret room

Police in the US state of New York say they have found a girl missing since 2019 alive and in a secret room under s staircase in the town Saugerties, this Monday.

The girl Paislee Shultis, now six, was reported missing from Tioga County, New York, in July 2019 when she was aged four.

According to police her non-custodial parents have been charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child, however she is said to be in good health and has now been reunited with her legal guardian and older sister.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the time of her abduction authorities thought her parents Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, were involved.

New information was provided this week resulting in the search of the house in Saugerties, Ulster County. The property had been searched before but police obtained a fresh warrant to search the house.

Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, who owns the house, was there when the police conducted the search and said he had no knowledge of Paislee’s whereabouts, according to a police spokesperson.

After about an hour one of the detectives noticed that the stairs leading to the basement of the house appeared to be strangely constructed, removing several boards they found Paislee and Ms Cooper hiding in what the police described as a “small, cold, and wet” enclosure.

Paislee was examined by paramedics, and is reported to be in good health.

Paislee’s biological parents had lost custody of her and her older sister prior to her disappearance, and police believe that this was the motive behind abducting Paislee.

“We believe… somebody informed the parents that the older child had been picked up by the legal guardian and by county officials at the time and that caused the parents then to take Paislee and flee,” Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra told virtual news channel WNYT.

A police statement said that Ms Cooper, Mr Shultis Jr. and Mr Shultis Sr. had all been arrested and charged with Paislee’s disappearance, Shultis Jnr and Snr both been released pending trial.

However as Ms Cooper had an outstanding warrant she remains in Ulster County’s jail.

The police statement adds that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

According to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children most children reported missing in the US are rescued within a short space of time, the case of the girl missing since 2019 being unusual with the average length of time children go missing in cases of family abduction being 10 months.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.