US doctors cure first female to ever recover from HIV/AIDS

A woman in America has been given ground-breaking new treatment to recover from HIV/AIDS



An American leukemia patient has become the first woman ever, and only the third person to date, to be cured of the AIDS-causing Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS). According to researchers, the 64-year-old woman received a bone marrow transplant from a naturally resistant donor.

Her case was presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Denver, in the United States. Her treatment is the first to involve umbilical cord blood, a newer approach that may make treatment more accessible, and available for more people.

Since receiving blood from the umbilical cord to treat her acute myeloid leukemia – a cancer that begins in the blood-producing cells in the bone marrow – the woman has shown remission to the virus.

She has reportedly remained virus-free for 14 months, without the need for any anti-HIV drugs treatment, known as antiretroviral therapy. The two previous cases of recovery had occurred in men, one white, and one Latino, who had both received adult stem cells, which are most often used in bone marrow transplants.

In a statement, Sharon Lewin, president-elect of the International AIDS Society, said, “This is now the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV”. As she pointed out, bone marrow transplants are not a viable strategy to cure most people living with HIV.