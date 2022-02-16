Student stabs an English teacher during class in Murcia

A student stabs an English teacher during the middle of a class in Murcia.

A STUDENT at the Monteagudo school in Murcia stabs a teacher, an English national, during the middle of a class on Wednesday, February 16, according to Spanish media reports.

A 13-year-old Murcian school pupil stabbed the schoolteacher at around 10.30 am, attacking the man with a sharp object and causing a serious wound, according to La Verdad.

According to the paper, the student was new to the school, which is a privately owned, state-subsidised school, attended only by boys.

Before the incident, the boy had allegedly gone to the toilet with another pupil and showed him a knife. Once the class had started, when the teacher was standing with his back to the blackboard, the boy got up and stabbed him three times in front of all the pupils.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and following initial treatment, the English man was taken to Morales Meseguer Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

National Police are said to be investigating the incident.

