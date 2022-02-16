Spanish actress investigated for buying fraudulent Covid pass

An award-winning Spanish actress is being investigated for buying a fraudulent Covid pass. Other big names have been implicated in the scandal too.

Officers from the National Police are investigating award-winning actress Verónica Echegui. The actress had allegedly purchased a fraudulent COVID vaccination certificate. It is believed that she bought the fake Covid pass from a criminal organisation that was busted last month in Spain’s Madrid.

As reported by LaSexta, the actress is thought to have bought a COVID passport issued by a gang who had infiltrated Spain’s National Health System. Reportedly the gang had been using an “insider” nurse. The nurse had allegedly entered data on the Spanish National Health System to enable certificates to be issued that were “real” but had not involved an actual vaccination taking place.

Echegui is not the only name to have been implicated in the scandal. Ana Cameno and Omar Montes have also reportedly been linked to the fake COVID passes.

The Goya awards took place on Saturday and Echegui attended to receive her award. She picked up an award for the best short film ‘Totem Loba.’

Anyone attending the Goya awards had to present a COVID passport in line with the Valencian Community regulations. The Academy said that all attendees at the award ceremony had been fully vaccinated.

The Europe wide fraudulent COVID passes involved a police operation that saw seven people arrested in Barcelona and Madrid in late January. Reportedly more than 2,000 people had been involved in the fraud.

