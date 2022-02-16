Shock as 14-year-old girl murdered in Spain

Shock as 14-year-old girl murdered in Spain’s Jaen.

The body of a 14-year-old girl from Spain’s Alcalá la Real was discovered at the ruins of a church. Initial reports suggest that the girl may have died from asphyxiation. A young man has been arrested in relation to the death. At the moment the relationship between the victim and the man that has been arrested is not clear.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in Jaen arrested a 22-year-old man for the girl’s death in Alcalá la Real, according to sources close to the investigation talking to Efe.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. The body was identified after the victim’s mother provided a photograph of her 14-year-old daughter according to sources involved in the investigation. The 14-year-old girl is said to be of Spanish nationality.

The emergency services were called in to investigate at around 10pm on Tuesday, February 15. Reportedly the man had called the emergency services to confess to the crime. The man is said to be a young Spanish National also from Alcalá la Real.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating the death. According to Efe, sources involved closely with the investigation have revealed that the girl was discovered naked. The body was found at the ruins of the church of Santo Domingo de Silos.


