Sevilla’s La Cartuja Stadium to host the final of Rugby’s Copa del Rey

Rugby’s Copa del Rey final will be held in the Sevilla’s La Cartuja Stadium



Javier Imbroda, Andalucia’s Minister of Education and Sports announced today, Tuesday, February 15, that Sevilla’s La Cartuja Stadium has been chosen to host the final of the LXXXIX Copa del Rey de Rugby.

This event is scheduled for the weekend of April 30 and May 1. The Spanish Rugby Federation (FER) decided to grant its organisation to the Ciencia Rugby Club, from Sevilla, which this year also celebrates its 50th anniversary.

With this prestigious coup, La Cartuja Stadium will once again host a top-level oval sporting event. Recently, thanks to the support of the Junta de Andalucia, the stadium was one of the locations used for the HSBC Spain Sevens.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This tournament was part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which last January visited Spain for the first time in history.

Mr Imbroda, expressed his satisfaction that the La Cartuja Stadium is the venue for another major sports competition, a facility “that in a very short time we have recovered, and become a benchmark at a national and international level, and that is helping to place the Andalucian brand in the foreground”.

“I thank the Spanish Rugby Federation for trusting in us, together with our beloved Ciencias, and for being able to welcome the entire Spanish rugby family in a tournament that will undoubtedly be a big show”.

The four clubs that have qualified to play the semifinals of the 2022 Copa del Rey are AMPO Ordizia, Lexus Alcobendas Rugby, Ciencias Enerside, and SilverStorm El Salvador.

Semi-final matches will be played on the weekend of April 2 and 3, in a single match at the ground of the team that comes out first from the hat. The draw will be held in Sevilla in the coming days, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.