Renfe offers around 1,000 job vacancies, with 600 for train drivers

Recruitment by Renfe sees the company looking for around 1,000 new employees, which includes 600 train drivers

Renfe will publish today, Wednesday, February 16, the bases of the call for a Public Employment Offer (OPE) 2022. The company is looking to recruit just under 1,000 new employees, in both their commercial department and as train drivers.

Specifically, 600 positions are available for train drivers, of which 430 openings correspond to services at the state level.

The geographical location will be determined by the Renfe Group, according to existing needs; 150 corresponding to traffic service tables in Catalonia, Extremadura, Miranda de Ebro, and Zaragoza, and 20 more for cross-border traffic services: 8 in Irun, 8 in Portbou, and 4 in Barcelona.

Likewise, the OPE will call for 375 places to be filled for N2 commercial operators. 300 are at the state level and another 75 for Catalonia, which represents 70 more places than the equivalent job offer in 2021.

All jobs will be subject to the labour and remuneration conditions established in the Renfe Group Collective Agreement. Applicants must meet the specific requirements detailed in the call by February 27, 2022, which can be found this Wednesday on the Renfe website, as reported by diariosur.es.

Chris King
