Scotland: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms 5 to 11-year-olds will receive Covid jab.

FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms on Wednesday, February 16 that five to 11-year-olds in Scotland will now be eligible to receive the Covid jab.

Rumours had been circulating online about the potential announcement from the head of the Scottish government but it was confirmed via her official Twitter account.

The 51-year-old said: “Although it isn’t yet published, I can confirm that @scotgov has received advice from JCVI recommending that vaccination is offered to all 5-11 yr olds. We will accept this advice & work is now underway on the logistics of delivery. Parents/carers will receive further info asap.”

The minister was replying to a leaked document posted by Heart Scotland News, who released a transcript apparently from Ms Sturgeon, which read: “I can confirm that ministers have considered this draft advice and are content to accept its recommendations. Throughout the pandemic it has been our intention that we follow the clinical and scientific evidence available to us and I would like to once again thank the JCVI for their hard work in scrutinising the science and providing clear guidance.”

“Discussions with Health Boards on the best way of delivering vaccinations to 5 to 11-year-olds have already begun. These will continue and we will provide further information when this approach is finalised. In the meantime, parents and carers of children age 5 to 11 did not do anything.

“This draft advice does not affect children in the 5 to 11-year-old age group who have specific medical conditions which place them at greater risk from COVID-19. This group is already being vaccinated.”

Although it isn’t yet published, I can confirm that @scotgov has received advice from JCVI recommending that vaccination is offered to all 5-11 yr olds. We will accept this advice & work is now underway on the logistics of delivery. Parents/carers will receive further info asap. https://t.co/058r5Xsyu6 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 16, 2022



One person on Twitter responded to the politician, writing: “I’m slightly concerned about this. My daughter 9 has had covid with no symptoms and she obviously hadn’t had the booster. I would say that most 5 to 11 year old will be the same. I really don’t see the reasoning behind this unless you know something we don’t.”

Another wrote: “Jabs for kids in Wales and now, Scotland. It wouldn’t be a surprise if England follows suit today.”

“Good news,” another person said.

One person said: “Love to see the stats of deaths or serious illness due to Covid in Scotland for this age group..”

One user wrote: “I think it is good news, it should help with the spread of COVID in Primary schools. Of course absolutely up to parents & their children old enough to be involved in the decision to decide.”

However, the news to jab children as young as five comes after other countries such as Sweden deemed the move unnecessary.

In an announcement made on Thursday, January 27, Sweden’s Health Agency ruled against administering the COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 as the benefits do not outweigh the risks.

“With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don’t see any clear benefit with vaccinating them,” Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm told a press conference at the time.

