NHS looking for multiple caseworkers to join Vaccine Damage Payment Team.

THE National Health Service (NHS) in the UK is currently looking for multiple caseworkers to join its Vaccine Damage Payment Team, according to a new job advert.

The scheme, which works on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care, has been set up to “process claims for a one-off payment to people who have suffered a severe disablement due to direct effects from a qualifying vaccination.”

The role, based on a fixed term 6-month contract, comes with a salary of £22,549 – £24,882 per annum and is based in Newcastle, Wakefield, Middlebrook or via remote working.

Hopeful applicants will also “support work within the Provider Assurance Team who undertake contract and performance management activities to support NHS Primary Care Providers and Commissioners,” the advert states.

The direct employer for the position is the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), which are responsible for the processing of the application.

The NHSBSA “welcomes applications from people of all backgrounds. With wellbeing and inclusion central to our ethos, our BAME, Disability and Neurodiversity, LGBTQ+, Armed Forces and Women’s networks help our colleagues to be their authentic selves at work,” according to the ad.

People on social media have reacted to the advert, which closes on February 27.

“UK finally admitting they need resources for vaccine injuries,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another pointed out that there is still “no liability for manufacturers. This is a government payout scheme.”

Following along those lines, one person wrote: “No liability from the manufacturers. The government on the other hand will compensate with our tax money instead. Great deal that!”

One person asked for clarification of what a “qualifying vaccine” is, to which one user answered: “Any vaccine injury from any approved UK vaccine can apply. It’s on .gov website. The government are now advertising yellow card vaccine injury reporting site. £120,000 maximum payment. Brand new role, wonder why?”

As mentioned, the new Vaccine Damage Payment Team position coincides with a new Yellow Card reporting site recently set up by the UK government.

The site allows “people to report suspected side effects to medicines, vaccines, e-cigarettes, medical device incidents, defective or falsified (fake) products to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to ensure safe and effective use.”

