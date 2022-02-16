NATO chief says Russia appears to be continuing military build-up around Ukraine.

SPEAKING on Wednesday, February 16, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that it appears Russia is continuing military build-up around Ukraine, despite reports from the Kremlin that they had withdrawn forces from the border.

“We have heard the signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues their military buildup,” Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers. “What we see is that they have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way.”

