Love Thy Neighbour actor Jack Smethurst dies aged 89

Jack Smethurst is dies aged 89 according to the Mirror, the actor being best known for his role in the controversial series Love Thy Neighbour. It is understood that he passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by his family.

The Love Thy Neighbour actor, who was best known for his role as Eddie Booth in the controversial sitcom, also appeared in a number of other beloved British TV shows over his career, including Dinnerladies, Here’s Harry, Watch Your Stern, Doctor At Large, For The Love of Ada and Carry on Sergeant.

Jack’s career took off with his role as simple Eddie in the 1970s comedy sitcom according to him when speaking about its popularity in a Radio 4 documentary back in 2016 called Still Loving My Neighbour.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the height of its success, Love Thy Neighbour was drawing in a huge audience of 17 million viewers a week.

“For a while after Love Thy Neighbour finished – and I’m not ashamed to tell you this – but I couldn’t get arrested,” he said.

In the documentary Jack went on to speak about his struggle afterwards to land other roles saying: “I don’t think it was the racial content; I think it is that your face is so familiar. I think people are a lot more adaptable now in accepting that an actor who was playing one role is playing a different role this time. It must have lost me a few roles, but I more than made up for it.”

Tributes have begun pouring in for the actor Jack Smethurst who dies aged 89.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.