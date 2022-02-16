Jewellery thieves busted in Spain’s Malaga as part of operation “Abelcash.”

Officers from the Guardia Civil have been involved in operation “Abelcash.” The operation was launched to thwart a criminal organisation committing burglaries and stealing jewellery. The officers arrested four people for the alleged crimes of burglary. The detained people also allegedly belong to a criminal organisation.

The investigation was launched late last year when multiple complaints were received by the Guardia Civil. People had reported money and jewellery being stolen from houses in the town of Pizarra.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The investigation led to four individuals being arrested who were residents in Malaga city and the town of Pizarra. The individuals were identified as the possible perpetrators of the robberies.

The individuals had tried to avoid detection by selling the jewellery in various “Buy Gold” establishments. They had also sold the jewellery on the black market.

All the jewellery that had been stolen has been recovered and returned to the rightful owners. The perpetrators have been arrested and other valuable objects have been recovered. The additional objects had been purchased using funds obtained from selling the stolen jewellery items.

The investigation involved Guardia Civil officers from the Pizarra and Álora police stations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.