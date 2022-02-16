Jet2 boosts capacity to Spanish Island after Spain relaxes travel rules

Jet2 boosts capacity to Spanish Island after Spain relaxes covid travel rules.

Since the Spanish government decided to relax coronavirus travel rules a strong demand for flights to Tenerife has returned. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have responded and added additional flights and holidays to the popular Spanish island.

Since February 14, children aged between 12 and 17 years old no longer need to be fully vaccinated to be able to fly into Spain.

Between late February and late May, Jet2 will offer an additional 7,000 seats. Flights will be available from East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester airports.

The chief executive of Jet2 Steve Heapy revealed: “With Spain scrapping vaccination certification rules for 12 to 17-year-olds and international travel starting to return to normal, families are really jumping at the chance to enjoy a much-needed holiday in Tenerife, and we have seen an increase in bookings.

“With our huge programme on sale to the Canary Islands, our winter sun and summer sun programmes are looking busy across the board, with Tenerife in particular proving to be an extremely popular choice of holiday destination.”

He went on to add: “In response to strong demand, we have added an even greater choice of flights to Tenerife for the Easter holidays and during winter and summer, giving customers and independent travel agents even more opportunity to enjoy a break away.”

