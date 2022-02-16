ISP Education Talks are back!

ISP Schools’ Education Talks for parents and families are back!

This free and open virtual event will consist of monthly webinars where topics of great importance will be shared with parents and families regarding the development of children, both academically and in their personal well-being.

ISP SCHOOLS continually understands the needs of parents and families to have access to quality information and advice on key issues for the education and development of their children. For the third consecutive year, a series of webinars called ISP EDUCATION TALKS has taken place, consisting of monthly virtual talks designed especially for parents and families, where topics of interest will be presented and will serve as a guide to resolve any concerns related to education, learning, and child well-being.

The webinars will include presentations and panel discussions, moderated by experts in the field of child and teenage education and development. They will include the participation of the international Learning team of the International Schools Partnership (ISP), teachers, psychologists, paediatricians, as well as other experts in education and development.

The webinars will be held in Spanish and English, at different times in the mornings and afternoons.

WEDNESDAY 23 FEBRUARY: Is your child learning at school. How do you know?

All parents receive reports on their children’s progress, but how do you know if they are learning every day? Join this webinar to find out the key questions to ask and the answers to look for.

TUESDAY 29 MARCH: The impact of wellbeing in the emotional and academic development of children and teenagers

This webinar focuses on the importance of pupils’ wellbeing and how fostering good mental health can support personal and academic development.

In order to join the Talks, parents and families need to register at https://bit.ly/isp-2022.

The sessions are free of charge and will be held through ZOOM. Parents or families who are unable to attend on the day can still register to receive the webinar recordings at a later date.

ISP SCHOOLS is a network of 11 private and international schools in Spain, specialising in British and international education.

They develop bilingual students and help them reach their full academic potential, adopting an international mindset through innovative learning. They are part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP), one of the largest education groups in the world, with over 55 schools and 50,000 pupils in 16 countries.

Register online: https://bit.ly/isp-2022

www.ispschools.es

www.internationalschoolspartnership.com

