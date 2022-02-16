BREAKING: Investigation launched into Prince Charles' foundation in 'cash for honours' scandal.

BREAKING: An investigation has been launched into Prince Charles’ foundation in ‘cash for honours’ scandal.

MET POLICE have launched an investigation into Prince Charles’ The Prince’s Foundation in a ‘cash for honours’ allegation scandal.

The police probe following reports that the Trust was offered financial help in exchange for honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.

According to a statement released by the force on Wednesday, February 16, the investigation was launched after allegations of offences fell under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter,” according to the statement.

“This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.

“The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.

“Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents.

“These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence.

“There have been no arrests or interviews under caution,” the statement concluded.

Clarence House has previously said The Prince of Wales has “no knowledge” of the alleged honours and citizenship controversy and reiterated the statement on February 16.

“The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities,” a statement read.

