Happy Birthday, Val Williams!

The Euro Weekly News is wishing a very 83rd Happy Birthday to Val Williams, former hotelier, patron of the arts, local and charitable resident of Mijas, founder of Simply Surviving and former President of FOTA (Friends of the Salon Varietes Theatre Association).

Over her lifetime, Val has led an interesting life travelling the world and enjoying the beauty of countries including India, Nepal, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco before moving to Mijas in 1985.

Val was the social organiser for FOTA before becoming the president and eventually stepped down from the role in 2020. Not one to sit around, Val decided to help her community and the residents of the Costa del Sol during the global pandemic which saw many businesses, bars, restaurants and entertainers with little to no work.

So, Val came up with the concept of a group, concentrated in Fuengirola and Mijas, which she named Simply Surviving. The group is committed to offering support to businesses and business individuals particularly hard hit by the current pandemic.

Val and the people at Simply Surviving have held many events with the aim of raising money for the group as well as donating to their chosen charity of the month.

Val also spent the lockdown writing a daily post about her life on her Facebook page. Her honest, and often humorous tales of adventure, heartache and triumphs became such a hit with her readers, she decided to publish her book, A Pickled Past: The life and times of Val Williams, on Amazon with proceeds going to FOTA.

Alan Boardman of Simply Surviving told the EWN: “Val is an amazing woman. Throughout her life she has been a doer, successfully running her mansion hotel in North Wales before establishing the first Burger King restaurant here in Spain.”

“For the past 30 years, she has made selfless contributions to community projects on the Costa del Sol. She created the Simply Surviving Group at a time when the whole world was locked in a pessimistic spiral.”

“Her vision has benefited businesses, entertainers and charities, whilst providing a vital social environment just when people needed it. You want ideas? Well, Val is full of them and all are winners! At the age of 83, she just keeps on giving. She is an inspiration.”

Maggie Dobson told EWN: “I have known Val Williams over 30 years and in all that time I’ve found her to be one of the most honest, helpful people I have ever known. She has endless energy that she puts to good use in helping other people.”

“Her generosity is well known and her kindness to people in general is outstanding. She’s also great fun and always ready for a laugh, usually at herself. I’m happy to have known her for so long and to call her my friend.”

Here’s to many more years, Val!

