UK travellers could be affected by new vaccine pass expiry rule in France

A NEW vaccine pass expiry rule for UK travellers may affect thousands of Brits looking to holiday in France.

Despite some restrictions easing in the President Macron led country, UK travellers need to be wary of new rules announced for the country’s ‘Pass Vaccinal’.

The Pass Vaccinal allows travellers to visit restaurants, cafes and most indoor establishments and although some of the rules for Brits to enter these establishments haven’t changed, a significant one has.

Currently, in order to get the vaccine pass, Britons must show one of three pieces of evidence which include vaccine certification, a recovery certificate more than 11 days and less than six months old or a certificate showing you have a condition that serves as a reason not to take a vaccine due to the harm that it would cause.

However, as of February 15, if you are aged 18 and one month or older, and your second dose was given more than four months ago (so today that would be on October 15, or earlier), you must have received a booster injection to activate your ‘pass vaccinal’.

That means that many people who have yet to receive their booster dose will be locked out of going to indoor venues, according to Birmingham Live.

The new rule is similar to entering the country as a UK tourist, something we revealed earlier this month.

New rules to enter France require every person to have had a Covid booster vaccine if they were double-jabbed more than nine months ago – or be refused entry! Meaning that President Emmanuel Macron’s relentless quest to make sure everyone is vaccinated is now set to affect even those who are.

According to the Daily Mail, Eurostar services warned customers of the move on February 2 with immediate effect, writing: “If you had your full vaccine course 9 months ago or more AND you haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccine booster, you must follow the rules for unvaccinated passengers to enter France.”

