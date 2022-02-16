Former international footballer Charles Yohane shot dead at 48

Former international footballer Charles Yohane has been shot dead at the age of 48.

FORMER international footballer Charles Yohane has been shot dead at the age of 48 following a deadly assault by armed carjackers.

Yohane, who won 23 caps for Zimbabwe, was found dead while working as a taxi driver in Soweto. The former left-back spent nine seasons with South African giants Bidvest Wits before working as a coach for the club until 2020 when it folded.

Since then the footballer had been working for ride-sharing company Bolt, however, he was tragically killed during a fatal shooting on Saturday, February 12. His body was discovered at the Mzimhlophe Hostel, Soweto in the early hours of Sunday morning after residents nearby heard gunshot noises.

The car was seized by police on Sunday, February 13 and was covered in bullet holes, according to Kick Off magazine. It was spotted driving around Mzimhlophe for most of the day.

Yohane played at the AFCON finals in 2004 and 2006, which was said to be the highlight of his career.

Fans paid tribute to the former international.

One person wrote: “Bidvest Wits and Zimbabwean legend Charles Yohane has reportedly passed on after being fatally hijacked in South Africa at the age of 48. He was last coaching at the Wits academy before the club was sold.”

“A fine Gentleman on and off the pitch. Rest Easy Charles Yohane,” another said.

One person wrote a touching tribute on Twitter: “Words can’t explain how shattered I am inside. You played a pivotal role in me being the athlete that I am today. You’ll forever be remembered for the gentle soul you were. Rest In Peace COACH’A. Long live Coach Charles Yohane.

Words can’t explain how shattered I am inside. You played a pivotal role in me being the athlete that I am today. You’ll forever be remembered for the gentle soul you were. Rest In Peace COACH’A. Long live Coach Charles Yohane 💔🕊🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3LifceUuMb — Lebogang Phiri (@Lebhino6) February 16, 2022

Last month another footballer was murdered.

Oussou Konan, a footballer from the Ivory Coast, was allegedly killed by his cousin after returning to his hometown of Yopougon in the Ivory Coast, with reports stating that he was poisoned. He was 32.

