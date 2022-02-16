Flight attendant hits unruly passenger with coffee pot

Flight attendant allegedly hits an unruly passenger with a coffee pot. The flight had to be diverted after the passenger reportedly tried to enter the cockpit.

The American Airlines Flight 1775 had been heading to Washington DC when an “unruly passenger” caused chaos. The flight had to be diverted to Kansas City. According to the airline crew members and passengers were involved in subduing the passenger.

The flight had left from Los Angeles. The airline told NBC News that the passenger: “was ultimately subdued by our crew and with the help of other passengers.”

One passenger took to Twitter and shared videos of the incident. Mouaz Moustafa claims that the passenger had tried to gain access to the cockpit and also open another door. He revealed that a flight attendant had hit the unruly passenger with a coffee pot.

Moustafa took to Twitter and alongside one video he commented: “More FBI agents in the plane speaking to passengers you can see the flight attendant cleaning up the scene.

“The individual who caused the incident was bleeding as the plane made the emergency landing. #AA1775 from #LA to #DC is currently still on tarmac in Kansas City #Missouri.”

These details have not been confirmed by the airline.

The airline commented: “We’re grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism,”

“We also appreciate the customers who stepped in to assist our crew.”

