Downing St demands Partygate photos are not published by police

Downing St demands that hundreds of Partygate photos are not published by the police.

A leaked document has revealed that Downing Street has called on the Metropolitan police to keep around 300 photos secret. The photos were handed to the police as part of the Partygate scandal investigation.

It is expected that Scotland Yard will issue fixed penalty notices (FPN) to people identified during the investigation. The force will not identify people by name though that attended events that broke coronavirus lockdown rules at No 10.

ITV saw the leaked document and suggested that the Metropolitan police have been asked not to publish photos that were supplied to the investigation. This is to prevent people from being identified in the photographs. Around 300 photographs were provided to the investigation. It is believed that Boris Johnson can be spotted in some of the photographs.

According to ITV, the leaked document said: “The Met has said it has been handed more than 300 photographs as part of its investigation. Consistent with its indication that it will not publish the identities of anyone issued a FPN, we would not expect the Met to publish photographs. The Liaison Unit has asked the Met to confirm this.”

