Deadly shark attack witnessed by terrified onlookers in Sydney.

Terrified beachgoers and fishermen looked on helplessly as a swimmer was mauled and killed by a great white shark. The shocking incident happened at Little Bay, Sydney in Australia. The fatal attack was recorded on film by one onlooker.

The emergency services were called to Buchan Point near Little Bay Beach. The attack happened shortly after 4:30pm on Wednesday, February 15.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Beachgoers and local fishermen were horrified as the shark fatally attacked the swimmer. Onlookers saw the shark swallow parts of the swimmer’s body.

A search for the man began complete with rescue helicopters and searchers on jet skis.

One police officer told fellow officers: “Footage clearly shows a body, half a body being taken by a shark,

“They have found some remains.”

On the video footage, one fisherman could be heard yelling: “Someone just got eaten by a shark. Oh man! Oh no! That’s insane. That’s a great white shark,’

“The person’s still there!”

“I just saw a four to five metre great white explode on the surface just here on a swimmer and it was like a car landing in the water.

“F*** man, I heard a scream and the shark was just chomping on his body and the body was in half just off the rocks here.

“It came back and swallowed parts of his body and that was it. It disappeared.”

A fishermen speaking to Nine News revealed: “Some guy was swimming and a shark came and attacked him vertically,

“We heard a yell and turned around it looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere.

“It was really bad.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.