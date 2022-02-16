Covid numbers in Spain - Tuesday, February 15.

Here are the Covid numbers in Spain, for Tuesday, February 15, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, February 15, collected from the autonomous communities. They show that a total of 34,380 new cases of the virus have been registered in the last 24 hours, after the 68,706 infections reported on Monday 14.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, this brings the total number of positives to 10,707,286 cases. Tuesday’s health data reflect a decrease in infections compared to the previous week, in which 43,831 positives were registered.