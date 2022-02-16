COVID-19: All children aged five to 11 in UK to be offered coronavirus vaccine

Following the announcements earlier this week that Wales and Scotland will be offering the coronavirus vaccine to children aged five to 11, it is now confirmed that England and Northern Ireland will be doing the same.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that the UK government’s vaccine advisory body, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), had advised that the rollout be extended to ensure everyone in the age group t is eligible for the jab. Ministers he said have taken on board this recommendation.

He added that the NHS in England will “prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s health minister Robin Swann announced that the country would be carrying out the same move.

Mr Javid said: “I have accepted the advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to make a non-urgent offer of COVID-19 vaccines to all children aged five to 11 in England.

“The NHS is already offering vaccines to at-risk children and those who live with immunosuppressed people in this age group.

“The JCVI advice follows a thorough review by our independent medicines regulator, the MHRA, which approved Pfizer’s paediatric vaccine as safe and effective for children aged five to 11.

“Children without underlying health conditions are at low risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and the priority remains for the NHS to offer vaccines and boosters to adults and vulnerable young people, as well as to catch-up with other childhood immunisation programmes.

“The NHS will prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April so parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus.”

With children aged five to 11 now to be offered the vaccine, it will mean that everyone from school going age upwards in the UK will have been afforded the chance to be vaccinated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.