Just in: Another car crash in Gran Alacant.

JUST IN – There has been another car crash in Gran Alacant, on Calle Canarias near the Av. D’Escandinàvia Unide Market. The incident happened at around 3 pm on Wednesday, February 16 and is the latest crash to happen in the area.

An eyewitness told Euro Weekly News that they had spoken to police about the lack of road markings in the urbanisation, however, according to Local Police, “because it is classed as private urbanisation they cannot do anything about it.”

Jason, who lives on the road with his partner and two children, told EWN: “What is it going to take someone to get run over and killed before they simply put some paint on the road to try and stop the cars?”

Another resident told EWN: “It’s terrible really, I’ve always hated that unmarked crossroad. Why can’t they just paint some road markings?”

“My children live around here and this is the second car crash to have happened nearby, people are driving too fast in these residential areas,” Lina told EWN.

At the time of writing, there has been no news on whether anyone was injured in the collision. Although both cars were subsequently towed away following the incident.

The accident comes a few months after a car managed to wedge itself under a delivery van at the Correos roundabout near the municipal park, which is not far from the incident on Calle Canarias.

The roundabout in Gran Alacant has been the subject of a number of crashes and near misses in recent months, with many people complaining about the speed cars approach the roundabout.

